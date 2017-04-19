Black Florida state attorney threatened with noose amid GOP backlash over anti-execution stance

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation this week into a noose and racist messages sent to Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Ayala said that her division will no longer pursue death penalty sentences against accused murderers.

“SOONER OR LATER A NI**ER WILL BE A NI**ER,” said an all-capital-letters message that arrived in the state attorneys’ office on March 20, according to OrlandoWeekly.com.