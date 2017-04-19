Exxon seeking waiver of US/Russia sanctions -DJ 3 Hours Ago | 01:04
Exxon Mobil, the company once ran by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, is seeking a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
The U.S. oil and gas corporation has applied to the Treasury Department to be exempt in a bid to resume its joint venture with the Russia oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
[Secretary of State makes his move] Exxon Mobil has reportedly applied for a waiver to work in Russia
