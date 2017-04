"""""Russia has banned Jehovah's Witnesses after the Supreme Court ruled the Christian sect to be an "extremist" group.

"The Supreme Court has ruled to sustain the claim of Russia's ministry of justice and deem the 'Administrative Centre of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia' organisation extremist, eliminate it and ban its activity in Russia," said judge Yuri Ivanenko.

"The property of the Jehovah's Witnesses organisation is to be confiscated to the state revenue."

