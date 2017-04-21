The good side of a bad policy: Harsh migration law blocks forced marriages

The financial requirement for spousal visas has been heavily criticised since it was introduced in 2012. The policy, which prevents British citizens from bringing non-EU spouses into the country unless they earn £18,600 or more, is particularly harsh and has led to families being forced to separate, or meant couples have had to find homes outside of the UK. I've seen the devastating impact the limit has had on my own friends' relationships. And as somebody with family from Europe, I share many people's fears about whether this law will apply to EU citizens once Brexit happens in 2019.

However, there is one consequence of the law that is not often spoken about and which has potentially helped vulnerable women to avoid early and forced marriage. As a result, there is anecdotal evidence to suggest the policy has had a positive impact on the lives of some of the most marginalised young women living in the UK.