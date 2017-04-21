Shortly after the Patriots left the White House on Wednesday, third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett posted a picture to Instagram of him in front of a picture of Barack Obama inside the White House.
The caption was a long letter written by Brissett thanking Obama for what he did for not only the country, but being an inspiration to him. He hopes to meet the former president one day.
After White House visit, Jacoby Brissett posts emotional letter to Barack Obama on Instagram
