Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1549 Seeds: 15820 Comments: 85836 Since: Oct 2008

Economist Says America Is Like A Developing Country

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: opposingviews.com
Seeded on Fri Apr 21, 2017 5:22 AM
Discuss:

America increasingly resembles a developing country for the majority of its population and has largely been divided into two societies, an economist has argued.

Peter Temin, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), states in a new book that the traditional middle class is rapidly disappearing, according to MIT News.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor