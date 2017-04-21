Newsvine

Two Women Charged With Hate Crime...For Burning A Pro-Trump Sign?!

Destroying another person’s property is never acceptable, but two women in Baltimore are being charged with a hate crime because they set a Trump sign on fire.

WTF?!

D’Asia R. Perry and Joy M. Shuford, who are both 19, were charged with multiple offenses, including second-degree arson and committing a hate crime. Because you know how sensitive an inanimate sign can be.

