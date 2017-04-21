Brace yourself for a very dark Britain if Theresa May gets her landslide victory

Last summer, Ken Clarke was caught on camera in the Sky News studio, gossiping about Theresa May. He said May was "good" but "a bloody difficult woman" and too "narrow" and "ignorant" about foreign affairs. His short, sharp assessment was spot on, but incomplete. For Mrs May is also secretive, bull-headed, ambitious, inconsistent and totally ruthless.

Her acolytes and image makers project her as the new Mrs Thatcher, a woman in total command of her brief and cabinet, who is unbeatable – our very own St Georgia.