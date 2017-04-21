'Please Don't Touch Me': Police Arrest 10 Year Old Boy With Autism at His School (Video)

When I was growing up, children didn't get arrested, unless they did something egregious. The idea of having police officers in school was pretty much unheard of. Now, the moment anything goes wrong, the cops are called. It's insane.

Also insane is this video that shows police officers arresting a 10-year old boy at his Florida school. The child has autism, and as he very tells the officers, he does not like to be touched.

If you're thinking he was arrested for committing some unforgivable act, well – no.