U.S. Authorities Reportedly Preparing Charges Against Wikileaks' Julian Assange

CNN is reporting tonight that U.S. officials are preparing charges to seek the arrest of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

According to the report, this is the culmination of the years-long investigation into Assad that began during the Obama administration:

During President Barack Obama’s administration, Attorney General Eric Holder and officials at the Justice Department determined it would be difficult to bring charges against Assange because WikiLeaks wasn’t alone in publishing documents stolen by Manning. Several newspapers, including The New York Times, did as well. The investigation continued, but any possible charges were put on hold, according to US officials involved in the process then.

