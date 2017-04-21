Dow Chemical Gives Trump Inaugural $1M, Wants Deregulation... On Nazi Gas?

Seriously, Trump White House?

You can't make this stuff up. Dow Chemical and two other chemical companies have asked the EPA to discard a study showing some pesticides damage endangered species.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, is in the Resistance against Dow. AP via the Huron (MI) Daily Tribune:

"You can't just take an endangered fish out of the wild, take it to the lab and then expose it to enough pesticides until it dies to get that sort of data," Hartl said. "It's wrong morally, and it's illegal."

Organophosphorus gas was originally developed as a chemical weapon by Nazi Germany....