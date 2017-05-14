Atheists are more intelligent than religious people according to dozens of studies.
Miron Zuckerman, Jordan Silberman and Judith A. Hall from the University of Rochester and the Northeastern University conducted a meta-analysis (that's a statistical analysis that combines the results of multiple scientific studies) of 63 studies that showed a significant negative association between intelligence and religiosity.
The association was strongest among university students and weakest in teenagers and children.
A scientist looked through 63 studies to conclude atheists are more intelligent than religious people
