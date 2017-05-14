The Republican Plan To Remove Trump

They never liked him.

A few are genuinely concerned about the profound threat to constitutional order. And they have their boy, Mike Pence, waiting in the wings.

All in all, Republicans are slowly but surely contemplating the politics and mechanics of ridding themselves of President Trump.

Some Republicans have the advantage of principled concerns about Trump. Others will see their problem in purely political terms, given the strength of Trump Republican voters. All will be looking for the easiest way out. And all would vastly prefer President Pence.

The Republican establishment is already there.