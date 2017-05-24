Newsvine

Manchester attack: government 'furious' at US leaks of forensic photographs – live updates

The UK government has expressed its anger after photographs apparently showing fragments from the Manchester bomb were leaked to the New York Times. A Whitehall source said:

We are furious. This is completely unacceptable. These images leaked from inside the US system will be distressing for victims, their families and the wider public. The issue is being raised at every relevant level by the British authorities with their US counterparts.

