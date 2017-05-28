In a stunning example of just how morally bankrupt right-wing media has become in the Age of Trump, Breitbart – the conservative website often described as Trump’s de facto propaganda wing – wrote a lavish piece praising Melania Trump for her “high fashion” outfits while accompanying her husband on his first overseas trip.
Who cares, right? Why would anyone have a problem with what the first lady is wearing on a trip?
Well, Breitbart, the very same website, seems to – albeit only when it’s the African-American wife of America’s first African-AmericanÂ president.
Breitbart Caught Praising Melania For Exact Thing They Once Viciously Smeared Michelle Obama Over
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 5:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment