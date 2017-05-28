Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1587 Seeds: 15959 Comments: 86606 Since: Oct 2008

New York City cop stuns neighborhood kids with crazy good basketball shot

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: dailydot.com
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 7:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A New York City police officer just gained a new level of respect from the kids in his neighborhood—and basketball fans everywhere.

In a short smartphone video posted by NYPD’s Twitter account on Friday, a policeman identified only as Office James from NYPD’s 50th precinct tells a gaggle of kids, “We’re gonna make it,” as he lines up a basketball shot from outside the fenced court.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor