New York City cop stuns neighborhood kids with crazy good basketball shot

A New York City police officer just gained a new level of respect from the kids in his neighborhood—and basketball fans everywhere.
In a short smartphone video posted by NYPD’s Twitter account on Friday, a policeman identified only as Office James from NYPD’s 50th precinct tells a gaggle of kids, “We’re gonna make it,” as he lines up a basketball shot from outside the fenced court.
