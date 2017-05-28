Two ladies walked out of the shopping centre in Manchester and straight up to the reporter.
They were of what the French call ‘a certain age’ and they were arm-in-arm. One of the ladies flicked her long black hair back, then turned to look at her friend.
Her friend walked a little towards the camera, took a breath and shouted: “They’re not driving us out of here! We’re Manchester! We’re diverse, vibrant! I’d like to see somebody try and stop us! We’re metropolitan!”
Metropolitan. From the Greek: ‘metropolites’, residents of a city. Plato called the Greeks ‘frogs around a pond’. The pond was the body of water they thought was the middle of the world: the Mediterranean Sea.
The diversity of city life is not only its definition. It is its saviour
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun May 28, 2017 7:09 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment