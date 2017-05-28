Newsvine

The diversity of city life is not only its definition. It is its saviour

View Original Article: theneweuropean.co.uk
Sun May 28, 2017
Two ladies walked out of the shopping centre in Manchester and straight up to the reporter.

They were of what the French call ‘a certain age’ and they were arm-in-arm. One of the ladies flicked her long black hair back, then turned to look at her friend.

Her friend walked a little towards the camera, took a breath and shouted: “They’re not driving us out of here! We’re Manchester! We’re diverse, vibrant! I’d like to see somebody try and stop us! We’re metropolitan!”

Metropolitan. From the Greek: ‘metropolites’, residents of a city. Plato called the Greeks ‘frogs around a pond’. The pond was the body of water they thought was the middle of the world: the Mediterranean Sea.

