Does Morality Come From RELIGION or EVOLUTION?

Planet Earth is estimated to be 4.5 billion years young and primordial life forms emerged around 1.5 billion years later. A mere 6 million years ago (barely a blink in the eyes of the life span of the world), the first apes started walking upright and it is only 200,000 years ago that we see the emergence of our species. Man is 200,000 years old, however, Hinduism, which is recognised as the world’s oldest living religion, began to emerge a mere 5,000 years ago. Judaism dawned in the 2nd Century BCE. Logically then men existed for approximately 195,000 years before any religions that we can recognise as religions today were established. For those 195,000 years did we care about our neighbours? Did we help each other out in times of need? Did we feed each other when we were hungry? Did we act in a moral way towards our neighbours? I do not think it is unreasonable to suggest that we had not acted with morality towards one another man would not have survived its emergence.

As human beings we have moral instincts. As human beings we have evil instincts. Evolution has given us the tools to make choices in how we wish to behave. One would suggest that the ordered societies in which we now live is because man tends to choose mortality over evil and religions emerged through using man’s innate morality to form communities and groups, and then used man’s morality as a function of power and control – sometimes progressive power, but sometimes regressive power.

Did man co-opt morality? Religion and culture have a role to play in codifying our moral norms and systems, consolidating those and turning them into moral communities. It is easier to a moral individual if you are within a community who sets certain standards of moral behaviour, or who, for example, are not going to exploit you or take advantage of you….. and in, theory religious groups are good at providing those sorts of communities for people.

Morality evolved. Morality got co-opted. To be moral you do not need a religion, but somehow we have managed to get ourselves into a situation where men claiming to have a relationship with their one true god have become the morality police.