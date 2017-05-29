Newsvine

Report: Reince Priebus might be reassigned as ambassador to Greece

Mon May 29, 2017
White House staff are privately floating the idea of reassigning President Donald Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus somewhere far, far away — namely Greece, according to the Washington Post

With Trump's presidency under siege by Russia-related scandals and continued failure on many of his domestic policy priorities, anonymous White House officials told the Post that Trump is considering trying to reboot his administration with a massive shakeup. Among the wildest tidbits: Staff members have discussed appointing Priebus ambassador to Greece as a face-saving way to terminate one of the highest-ranking people in the White House.

