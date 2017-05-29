White House staff are privately floating the idea of reassigning President Donald Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus somewhere far, far away — namely Greece, according to the Washington Post.
With Trump's presidency under siege by Russia-related scandals and continued failure on many of his domestic policy priorities, anonymous White House officials told the Post that Trump is considering trying to reboot his administration with a massive shakeup. Among the wildest tidbits: Staff members have discussed appointing Priebus ambassador to Greece as a face-saving way to terminate one of the highest-ranking people in the White House.
Report: Reince Priebus might be reassigned as ambassador to Greece
Mon May 29, 2017
