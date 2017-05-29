Neo-Nazi's Defense For Assaulting Anti-Trump Protester: Trump Told Me To

In a legal brief, Neo-nazi Matthew Heimbach rejects legal responsibility for assaulting an African-American protester and blames President Donald Trump for his actions. Mr. Heimbach claims that he pushed Kashiya Nwanguma because then-candidate Donald Trump told the crowd, “Get ’em outta here!”

In his brief, Mr. Heimbach asks President Trump to indemnify him against any monetary damages that may arise due to Ms. Nwanguma’s lawsuit against him. He also asks that Mr. Trump reimburses him for all of his legal expenses since Mr. Trump promised he would during an earlier rally.