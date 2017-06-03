Newsvine

Men In Japan Think There Should Be Men-Only Trains So Women Can't Accuse Them Of Sexual Assault

The female passenger told station workers that she "felt something strange around the right side of the waist" while she was on the train. The man behind her apologized and then attempted to run off. The woman said another male passenger tried to hold him down until he could be questioned by station staff, but the first man suddenly broke free and rushed on to the track where he was then struck by an oncoming train. He was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

His death is the most recent in a series of incidents that have touched off a massive debate about rape culture in Japan.

