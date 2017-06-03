Newsvine

Supreme Court Signals It May Be Considering Hearing Trump Request to Let Muslim Ban Go Into Effect

Thursday night the Trump administration's Justice Department requested the Supreme Court hear its appeal of an appellate court's decision to uphold a U.S. District Court's ruling that blocked the president's Muslim travel ban from going into effect.

Late Friday afternoon the Supreme Court ordered both parties, the DOJ and the ACLU to submit responses, explaining their positions. Buzzfeed Legal Editor Chris Geidner calls the move "a sign the court could be considering taking relatively quick action on at least consideration of the Trump administration's requests." 

