Kansas State legislator reminds fellow legislator he's carrying a gun before she casts her vote.

Representative John Whitmer (R-Wichita), is many things, but hardened conservative is certainly a term that fits. The Kansas house debated a measure to limit gun access inside of facilities, specifically hospitals and mental health facilities and Rep. John Whitmer stood opposed.

Displeased with what looked to be an obvious outcome — the bill passed with 91 votes, enough to sustain an override of the governor if need be — the Representative took time to send a friendly message to his fellow Republican, Stephanie Clayton, who voted with the majority in favor of the bill