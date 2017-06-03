The White House is reviewing whether Donald Trump will try to use his presidential powers to attempt to prevent former FBI James Comey from testifying before Congress about their interactions.
Staffers including White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said that the president and his White House counsel haven't decided whether to invoke a doctrine called executive privilege, saying that the West Wing hadn't had enough time to consider all of the options just yet.
White House confirms it is considering stopping James Comey from testifying in Senate hearing
