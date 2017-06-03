David Whitney of the Maryland-based Institute on the Constitution delivered a sermon last weekend in which he blamed the murder of a young black man by a racist white student on the campus of the University of Maryland on the teaching of evolution.
Whitney dedicated his sermon on Sunday to blaming Sean Christopher Urbanski’s deadly racist attack on Army Lt. Richard Collins III on everything from legal abortion to gun control, but placed most of the blame on the teaching of evolution in public schools.
David Whitney Blames Racist Murder On College Campus On The Teaching Of Evolution
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 6:48 AM
