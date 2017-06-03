US Takes Dramatic Hit In Global Peace Rankings

The United States has plummeted on a global ranking of countries based on levels of corruption, violent crime, racism and respect for human rights.

The Global Peace Index 2017, issued annually by the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), shows the U.S declining 11 places in the global rankings to 114th out of 163 surveyed nations.

America is safer than war zones such as Syria —which came in last place—Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, which are classified ‘very low’. But the U.S. is only ranked ‘medium’ and appears below Haiti, which has struggled with poverty and violent crime since Hurricane Matthew in 2010, and Liberia, which is dealing with the legacy of its brutal civil war.