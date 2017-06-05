When I say ALL of course I mean those who have supported me so much over the last twenty four hours. I know many of you were collapsed but many still stay up. I do not feel the need to put the article up again as it still stands on so many columns. If they all go down I will repost and I hope I can beg another favour and ask for you all to do the same.

I have had a shitty day and to log on to see my article up there over and over is really so bloody marvellous. However, I hate to say this but I think this is only the start. We seem to be san any moderation on this site. When my original article was collapsed in the old days I would have sat back and waited for it to be restored. Not anymore. Now we have to fight fire with fire. Generally speaking we are a terribly polite bunch. We play by the rules. However we are now in a situation where the other side does not give a fuck about the rules. This is self evident by the amount of re-regs that seem to think they own this vine of ours. They collapse because they lack basic reading comprehension, if they bother to read the seed /article at all, and they collapse because they can.

When they are not collapsing they are making noxious comments in their troll holes where admins give them a high five rather than a heave ho.

This is and always has been a liberal blog site. Time to take it back. Oh, and did I mention..... you all ROCK!

Now what is the plan? (But they have to be secret plans hehe)