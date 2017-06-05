Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1596 Seeds: 15985 Comments: 86835 Since: Oct 2008

You ALL Rock

Current Status: Published (4)
By Soph0571
Mon Jun 5, 2017 4:01 PM
Discuss:

When I say ALL of course I mean those who have supported me so much over the last twenty four hours.  I know many of you were collapsed but many still stay up.  I do not feel the need to put the article up again as it still stands on so many columns.  If they all go down I will repost and I hope I can beg another favour and ask for you all to do the same. 

I have had a shitty day and to log on to see my article up there over and over is really so bloody marvellous.  However, I hate to say this but I think this is only the start.  We seem to be san any moderation on this site.  When my original article was collapsed in the old days I would have sat back and waited for it to be restored.  Not anymore.  Now we have to fight fire with fire.  Generally speaking we are a terribly polite bunch.  We play by the rules.  However we are now in a situation where the other side does not give a fuck about the rules.  This is self evident by the amount of re-regs that seem to think they own this vine of ours. They collapse because they lack basic reading comprehension, if they bother to read the seed /article at all, and they collapse because they can.  

When they are not collapsing they are making noxious comments in their troll holes where admins give them a high five rather than a heave ho.  

This is and always has been a liberal blog site.  Time to take it back.  Oh, and did I mention..... you all ROCK!   

Now what is the plan?  (But they have to be secret plans hehe) 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor