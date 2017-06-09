Newsvine

Sorry I Have Not Been Around To Support Ongoing Discussions About Collapsing Articles But The NHS Rocks

By Soph0571
Fri Jun 9, 2017 3:42 PM
I think I mentioned on Tuesday in a couple of comments I had a shitty day. Some health issues came to light and in the early hours of Wednesday an ambulance came to visit.  Blood pressure on the side of having a stroke and vomiting blood. The good news is the NHS rocked.  Timely, efficient and caring.

Cost of Ambulance....£0

Cost of Emergency room basic treatment....£0

Cost of X-ray....£0

Cost of admission to surgical unit....£0

Cost of multiple intravenous drugs....£0

Cost of CT Scan....£0

Cost of Ultrasound....£0

Cost of Endoscopy....£0

Cost of multiple Doctors working with me....£0

Cost of the prescriptions I needed on discharge....£0

Cost of ongoing prescriptions £8.50 a pop.

Turns out I have an ulcer that is somewhat larger than the average bear.  As in huge. I blame Askov and OL Charlie. LOL  Not really, I had been ignoring the symptoms for months. But I like that new narrative.  The trolls gave me an ulcer, hehehe 

 

 

