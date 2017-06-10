Yemen is currently experiencing a widespread cholera outbreak, with the total number of cases now exceeding 100,000, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
The total number of suspected cholera cases reached 101,820 as of Wednesday, according to the statement, and 791 people have died. Children under the age of 15 account for 46% of the cases.
Yemen is in the middle of a massive cholera outbreak
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:13 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment