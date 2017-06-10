Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1600 Seeds: 15990 Comments: 86885 Since: Oct 2008

Yemen is in the middle of a massive cholera outbreak

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mic.com
Seeded on Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:13 AM
Discuss:

Yemen is currently experiencing a widespread cholera outbreak, with the total number of cases now exceeding 100,000, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

The total number of suspected cholera cases reached 101,820 as of Wednesday, according to the statement, and 791 people have died. Children under the age of 15 account for 46% of the cases.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor