The Trump Cult Is Responding to Comey's Testimony Exactly like Cults Are Expected

Before former FBI Director James Comey’s much-hyped Senate testimony, I predicted that everyone would declare victory and not much would change. It sure seems this forecast was far better than the one I made about it being nearly impossible for Donald Trump to become president in the first place.

At the core of why I was so certain that even Comey calling the president a liar, several times, in front of a massive television audience, would have very little immediate impact, is the strength of Trump’s cult-like base of support. I have written several times about how and why the group I now refer to as “Cult 45” is now completely impervious to any negative information about their leader, partly because Trump and his “state-run” (formerly “conservative”) media friends have inoculated them with the “fake news” canard.