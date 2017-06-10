Author Of World's Most Notorious Racist Internet Comment Dead, Not From White Genocide

Oooh, di’! Guess who died? Bob Whitaker.

Who the hell is Bob Whitaker, you ask? You probably don’t know his name, but if you have spent any time at all in internet comment sections over the last decade or so (at places other than Wonkette, as we do not allow comments), you have almost definitely read some version or another of his “mantra.”

It’s that one. You know the one. The one that starts out with “ASIA FOR THE ASIANS, AFRICA FOR THE AFRICANS, WHITE COUNTRIES FOR EVERYBODY!” and ends with “Anti-racist is a code word for anti-white.” Sometimes it ends with “Diversity is a code-word for white genocide?” Yeah. That one. He wrote that.