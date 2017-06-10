Most parents are proud of their kids when they walk home with a 100 percent on their homework, but not Maryland’s own miserable dirtbag James Smith.
Smith’s son, Jake, is a sixth grader at Kent Island Middle School in Stevensville. The class was assigned a simple task: to draw a political sign – and the 11-year-old did an excellent job, managing not only to absolutely nail the artistic side of the project as well as the moral one.
Maryland Dad Furious After Son Gets A Good Grade For Anti-Trump Drawing
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:07 AM
