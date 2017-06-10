Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1603 Seeds: 16005 Comments: 86948 Since: Oct 2008

Maryland Dad Furious After Son Gets A Good Grade For Anti-Trump Drawing

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: gopocalypse.org
Seeded on Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Most parents are proud of their kids when they walk home with a 100 percent on their homework, but not Maryland’s own miserable dirtbag James Smith.

Smith’s son, Jake, is a sixth grader at Kent Island Middle School in Stevensville. The class was assigned a simple task: to draw a political sign – and the 11-year-old did an excellent job, managing not only to absolutely nail the artistic side of the project as well as the moral one.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor