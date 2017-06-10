A civil rights group is suing police for allegedly groping teenagers' private parts during a search for drugs that found nothing.
According to the students’ legal complaint, approximately 40 uniformed officers from five law enforcement agencies arrived at Worth County High School in the US state of Georgia, whereupon they indiscriminately searched some 900 students for drug possession.
Schoolchildren subjected to horrifying body searches by police in Georgia
