Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1603 Seeds: 16005 Comments: 86948 Since: Oct 2008

Schoolchildren subjected to horrifying body searches by police in Georgia

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:13 AM
Discuss:

A civil rights group is suing police for allegedly groping teenagers' private parts during a search for drugs that found nothing.

According to the students’ legal complaint, approximately 40 uniformed officers from five law enforcement agencies arrived at Worth County High School in the US state of Georgia, whereupon they indiscriminately searched some 900 students for drug possession.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor