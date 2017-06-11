Republican Snowflakes Lost Their MINDS Over A Bologna Sandwich

Wait, I thought liberals were the snowflakes!

Apparently not. In the latest installment of “What Are Righties Freaking Out About Now,” the offending item is an American staple: The bologna sandwich. At Manuel’s Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia, it is a favorite on the bar-friendly menu. Finding its way onto the list of jalapeño poppers, gourmet hot dogs, burgers, and BBQ, it is but a humble offering. The problem is its name.

You can see what may have caused the consternation among conservatives.