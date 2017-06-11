Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1605 Seeds: 16007 Comments: 86965 Since: Oct 2008

Kellyanne Conway Just Got Caught Leaking Private Trump Conversation To Media

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: occupydemocrats.com
Seeded on Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:05 AM
Discuss:

At a Washington, D.C. party on Friday night, Kellyanne Conway was overheard “leaking” a private conversation she had with Trump in an open setting to members of the “mainstream media.”

Conway’s overheard conversation was documented on an anonymous new Twitter account, @KellyanneLeaks. Conway details how the President told her say, almost as if to mock the former FBI Director, that “James Comey will have to wait and see about the tapes,” which Conway then translated to “no comment,” deriding Trump’s bombastic rhetoric. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor