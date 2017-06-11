Kellyanne Conway Just Got Caught Leaking Private Trump Conversation To Media

At a Washington, D.C. party on Friday night, Kellyanne Conway was overheard “leaking” a private conversation she had with Trump in an open setting to members of the “mainstream media.”

Conway’s overheard conversation was documented on an anonymous new Twitter account, @KellyanneLeaks. Conway details how the President told her say, almost as if to mock the former FBI Director, that “James Comey will have to wait and see about the tapes,” which Conway then translated to “no comment,” deriding Trump’s bombastic rhetoric.