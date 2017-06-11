Speaking on his radio program this Wednesday, right-wing radio host Wayne Allen Root shared some dating tips with his listeners, with the subject being the perils of dating liberal women.
While slamming the 25-year-old federal contractor who leaked classified info to The Intercept, Root went off on the drawbacks of dating liberal women.
Right-wing radio host gives dating tips: Liberal women will 'cut your pee-pee off'
Seeded on Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:16 AM
