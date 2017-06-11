Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) dropped a bombshell in an interview published Sunday inThe Guardian, saying that American leadership in the world was stronger under former President Barack Obama than it currently is under President Donald Trump.
The Guardian described McCain as “visibly irked” when asked about the message Pres. Trump sent to the United Kingdom with his combative tweets aimed at London’s mayor in the wake of the terror attack at London Bridge.
John McCain: Obama was a better world leader than Trump
Sun Jun 11, 2017
