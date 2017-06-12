It is currently the holy month of Ramadan, during which most Muslims fast until after sunset.
When Bryan White, a biology professor at the University of Washington, noticed one of his student's grades dropping in her exam, he asked her why.
She explained that, as per tradition, she had been fasting during the day and therefore had trouble focusing - the link between food intake and concentration is well documented scientifically.
This Seattle professor is holding after-sunset finals during Ramadan for his fasting students
