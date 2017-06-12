Doctor Who's TARDIS Becomes a Detroit Library

For Doctor Who fans, there aren’t many more iconic vehicles than the TARDIS. The large, blue police box that houses an impossibly larger interior, the TARDIS is the time machine that the eponymous Doctor Who uses to sail through the ages, finding adventure, excitement, and danger on his way. And now it’s also the site of a Detroit-area library, thanks to an industrious fan with a penchant for the written word.

The man in question is Dan Zemke, who decided to make use of a vacant lot in his neighborhood by building a makeshift TARDIS and housing a free library inside—a community service of the highest order. The project reportedly took a lot of time and effort, which isn’t surprising―according to the Verge, the whole thing weighs nearly a ton and stands 10 feet tall―and it’s now up and running, so to speak.