Christianity without 'Jesus': American Religion in the Age of Trump

Since the inception of a distinctly right-wing Evangelical Christian spirituality and politics in the 70s and 80s- and particularly now in the wake of Donald Trump’s rise to power, with unwavering support from so many on the Christian Right- many have pointed out how little of that movement’s beliefs and practices have to do with the actual words and actions of the person of Jesus;

Jesus, they point out, was a Middle Eastern man, when Evangelicals look with distain and suspicion on immigrants and foreigners;

Jesus, they point out, was a refugee fleeing political violence with his family in Egypt, when Evangelicals demand refugees be kept out of the country;

Jesus, they point out, never condemned- or even mentioned- homosexuality, when Evangelicals seem to mention nothing else;

Jesus, they point out, fed the hungry and healed the sick, when Evangelicals loudly demand that school meals programmes for low-income children and health care benefits be slashed.