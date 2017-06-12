Brandon Russell is capable of making a bomb — and he admitted doing so.
Officials believe he also participated in neo-Nazi chat rooms where he threatened to kill people and blow up places.
Investigators found guns, ammunition and white supremacist propaganda in his bedroom, court records say. A framed photograph of convicted Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was on his dresser.
A neo-Nazi with explosives and a framed photo of Timothy McVeigh is not a threat, judge rules
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:34 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment