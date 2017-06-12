Newsvine

Florida Bigot Posts Retaliatory, Homophobic Sign Following Disappearance of Pro-Trump, Anti-Gay, Anti-Semitic Signs

Residents in a Florida neighborhood were relieved this week to find that implicitly pro-Donald Trump, anti-Semitic, homophobic yard signs had disappeared following local uproar. Shortly after, however, a new, retaliatory and homophobic sign appeared just weeks before the area’s Pride festival.

“Roland Price placed five signs in his yard,” the local NBC affiliate reported of the initial signs. “On them were the words Jews, infidels, an anti-gay slur and an offensive term referencing mentally handicap people. The last sign had the words “great again.”

