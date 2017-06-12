Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1608 Seeds: 16028 Comments: 87074 Since: Oct 2008

GOPer: If Trump Doesn't Turn Over Tapes I'd Be 'Fine' With Issuing A Subpoena

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday said she would “be fine with issuing a subpoena” for recordings President Donald Trump suggested he made of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey if Trump does not answer whether the tapes exist.

“He should give a straight yes or no to the question of whether or not the tapes exist, and he should voluntarily turn them over not only to the Senate Intelligence Committee but to the special counsel,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor