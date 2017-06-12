GOPer: If Trump Doesn't Turn Over Tapes I'd Be 'Fine' With Issuing A Subpoena

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday said she would “be fine with issuing a subpoena” for recordings President Donald Trump suggested he made of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey if Trump does not answer whether the tapes exist.

“He should give a straight yes or no to the question of whether or not the tapes exist, and he should voluntarily turn them over not only to the Senate Intelligence Committee but to the special counsel,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”