Fox News upset Shakespeare in the Park isn't a safe space for Trump supporters

Mon Jun 12, 2017
“A disgusting New York City play depicting the president brutally assassinated,” begins a Fox News segment apparently seeking to stoke the outrage out its conservative audience. Even Donald Trump’s son appears upset.

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

I wonder how much of this "art" is funded by taxpayers? Serious question, when does "art" become political speech & does that change things? https://twitter.com/foxnews/status/873912863412428800 …

3:56 PM - 11 Jun 2017

