“A disgusting New York City play depicting the president brutally assassinated,” begins a Fox News segment apparently seeking to stoke the outrage out its conservative audience. Even Donald Trump’s son appears upset.
Donald Trump Jr. ✔@DonaldJTrumpJr
I wonder how much of this "art" is funded by taxpayers? Serious question, when does "art" become political speech & does that change things? https://twitter.com/foxnews/status/873912863412428800 …
Fox News upset Shakespeare in the Park isn't a safe space for Trump supporters
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:00 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment