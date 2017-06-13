Political commentator David Frum gave the Trump presidency a grim forecast if President Trump ends up firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
On MSNBC’s The Last Word, Lawrence O’Donnell asked Frum to react to former Speaker Newt Gingrich‘s reasoning as to why Mueller should be fired. Frum says if that happens, then be ready to expect “political remedies of the most dire kind.”
David Frum: If Trump Fires Mueller, He Might As Well Skywrite 'I'm Super Guilty' Over the White House
