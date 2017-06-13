The push for a Constitutional Convention has begun

Dear AFT Wisconsin Member,

On Wednesday, the legislature is taking a dangerous and unprecedented step. They will be voting on a legislative package consisting of one bill and two resolutions that together call for a Constitutional Convention to rewrite the U.S. Constitution (AJR 20, AJR 21, & AB 165).

Call your representatives NOW and urge them to VOTE NO on a Constitutional Convention! Enter your address here to find your lawmaker’s contact info.

This legislation is part of a national effort by right-wing groups such as ALEC and the Koch Brothers to severely limit our nation's ability to invest in the country's future and to protect and grow the opportunities available to all Americans. If passed, this bill would grant sole authority to three Republican lawmakers (Rep Vos, Senator Roth, and Governor Walker) to appoint representatives from Wisconsin to attend the convention. Once there, there are no limits on what can be proposed. This grossly undemocratic and unprecedented move is an attempt to allow special interests to mold a constitution that works for them--not one that works for the people.