A Republican lawmaker agreed with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that President Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric was partially to blame for Wednesday’s shooting of two GOP congressmen.
Rep. Mark Sanford appeared Thursday on “Morning Joe” to discuss the shooting that wounded two of his colleagues, along with two Capitol police officers and a legislative aide, and the anger he’s encountered during public meetings with constituents.
GOP lawmaker: Trump 'partially to blame for demons' making Americans act 'weird and different'
Thu Jun 15, 2017
