A Top Republican Really Just Blamed Obama For The GOP Baseball Shooting (VIDEO)

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) has been in the news constantly, and it hasn’t been good. His most recent stunt will certainly raise eyebrows and even make people wonder if he wants to be re-elected at all, because it is absolutely ridiculous and pathetic.

While many Republicans were quick to blame the Republican baseball shooting, in which Rep. Steve Scalise and four others were injured, on Democrats and Liberals, King decided to take it a step further. Reviving one of the most tired, played out traditions of the Republican Party, King blamed the shooting on former President Barack Obama.