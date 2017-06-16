Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1616 Seeds: 16056 Comments: 87230 Since: Oct 2008

AHCA: The Senate health-care bill that will affect millions of Americans is being actively concealed from them

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: — Quartz
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 4:27 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Senate Republicans are currently revising the proposed new law that would overhaul the American health care system, equivalent to about a sixth of US economic production. They won’t tell anyone what’s in it.

Hypothetically, bills in Congress go through an open process of discussion and amendment in committees, and then another period of debate and amendment on the floor of the legislature. These norms have been watered down and abused over the years, but especially for major legislation, they are often an important way to build public understanding and support of the law.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor