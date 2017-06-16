AHCA: The Senate health-care bill that will affect millions of Americans is being actively concealed from them

Senate Republicans are currently revising the proposed new law that would overhaul the American health care system, equivalent to about a sixth of US economic production. They won’t tell anyone what’s in it.

Hypothetically, bills in Congress go through an open process of discussion and amendment in committees, and then another period of debate and amendment on the floor of the legislature. These norms have been watered down and abused over the years, but especially for major legislation, they are often an important way to build public understanding and support of the law.