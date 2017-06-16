Christian Activist Warns: Obama Is Still 'Serious Threat'

Tony Perkins, the head of the Christian-based Family Research Council (FRC), warned his followers on June 15 that former President Obama is still a "serious threat" to their "religious freedom."

According to Right Wing Watch, Perkins sent out a fundraising email accusing Obama of operating a sinister "shadow government" from inside his "mansion command center":

Ex-President Obama is out of office. But after six months, he’s still a serious threat to your religious freedom.

He even purchased a mansion command center within walking distance of the White House. His political right arm, Valerie Jarrett, moved in with the family to continue the Obama post-presidency influence. From that location, he can work to undermine President Trump. And according to former Attorney General Eric Holder, "He’s ready to roll."